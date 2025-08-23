A journalist who specialises in covering Newcastle has explained why Alexander Isak is now closer to joining Liverpool than he’s ever been, while another trusted source has confirmed a LaLiga hotshot is on the Magpies’ radar.

Liverpool have verbally agreed personal terms with Isak whose ideal outcome in the remaining days of the window is moving to Anfield.

Isak informed Newcastle on multiple occasions he wished to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. After repeated denials from those associated with the club, Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, recently admitted exit conversations with Isak did take place.

“Me and Alex had conversations towards the end of last season. I am not going to deny that,” Howe said in the build-up to Newcastle’s hotly-anticipated clash with Liverpool on Monday.

Liverpool have tabled one bid for Isak so far, believed to be worth £110m plus add-ons. Newcastle value Isak at £150m and in public, are maintaining their stance that the Swede is not for sale.

However, the fact Newcastle have attempted to sign multiple new strikers throughout the summer is a clear indication they will begrudgingly greenlight Isak’s exit if able to adequately cover his departure.

And according to the Chronicle’s Lee Ryder, big movements in the Isak saga are expected soon after Liverpool’s trip to St. James’ Park on Monday night.

TEAMtalk recently revealed the Reds plan to launch a second bid worth roughly £130m. Ryder stated this new bid will not come in the build-up to Monday’s encounter, but is expected to be lodged shortly after.

The reporter described Isak as now being ‘closer’ to joining Liverpool than at any stage throughout the summer. Per the report, ‘the wheels will start to move’ on the summer’s biggest transfer after Monday night’s clash.

Ryder then suggested there is ‘no sense’ in Newcastle rejecting Liverpool’s anticipated second bid if it’s around the £130m mark.

EXCLUSIVE: Legal issues behind Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga explained by sports law expert

Isak has insisted he’ll never play for the club again, while the Magpies would still be on the hook for his £120,000-a-week wages and the player’s shirt sales have understandably cratered. In the reporter’s words, holding on to Isak from a business perspective ‘has no logic whatsoever’ for the Magpies.

Ryder did suggest Newcastle could reject Liverpool’s anticipated second bid in the hopes the Reds will return with an even bigger third offer.

However, doing so would further reduce the amount of time Newcastle have to splash the cash on suitable replacements…

Newcastle target deadly LaLiga striker

Newcastle have tried and failed to sign Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Magpies’ striker shortlist is dwindling, though according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, a new face has entered the frame.

Aside from Goncalo Ramos, Nicolas Jackson and Jorgen Strand Larsen, Hope named Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth as being on Newcastle’s radar.

“Newcastle currently exploring two or three striker options as they wait for progress (or otherwise) on Yoane Wissa,” wrote Hope. “Answers wanted today.

“One new name in the mix and discussed is Alexander Sorloth at Atletico Madrid. As for Jorgen Strand-Larsen, Wolves do NOT want to sell.”

Sorloth, 29, has torn up LaLiga over the past two seasons during his time at Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

His goals return over the past two campaigns stands at 43 goals in 69 league matches. Clearly, the Norwegian has developed a great deal since an underwhelming stint with Crystal Palace towards the end of the previous decade.

Wissa, meanwhile, was the subject of a £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons) bid from Newcastle earlier this week.

Wissa is viewed as the replacement for Calum Wilson, with another striker signing required to adequately replace Isak.

Brentford have moved the goalposts on Wissa and are now said to be demanding £60m. Newcastle are in the process of deciding whether to bid again or move on to other targets.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Chairman pushing ‘perfect’ star to Liverpool and ‘wants’ to sell him as price DROPS

🔴 Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

QUIZ; Do you REALLY know Alexander Isak? ⬇️