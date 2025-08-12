Alexander Isak has vowed to never play for Newcastle ever again, and a report has revealed how Liverpool can seal the biggest transfer of the summer.

Isak, 25, has verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool. The Swede is determined to force through a move to Anfield before the summer window slams shut just under three weeks from now.

Newcastle have maintained their stance that their star striker is not for sale. However, the fact they’re actively exploring the market for two new strikers is telling.

Liverpool saw an opening bid worth £110m plus add-ons rejected. The Reds have not left the race but have opted against making a second bid so far.

Liverpool are waiting until such time as Newcastle open the doors to Isak’s sale. That moment is anticipated to come when one and more probably two new strikers have been signed by the Magpies.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on August 7 of Isak’s relationship with both Newcastle and Eddie Howe being fractured.

A fresh update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has echoed our reporting and shed further light on the developing saga.

Firstly, Ornstein revealed Isak has gone nuclear with his efforts to leave Newcastle. Per the reporter, Isak has made it clear he will NEVER play for Newcastle again – even if he remains their player after the summer window closes.

Rubberstamping that claim, the report stated: ‘Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.’

Explaining why the relationships in the north east are now beyond repair, Ornstein explained: ‘Isak’s perspective is that after being informed last summer that a new contract would not yet be offered to him — because of Newcastle’s need to comply with football’s financial rules and Isak already having a lucrative deal until 2028 — he made clear it would be his last campaign with the club.

‘Some at Newcastle deny this was expressed and believe the forward planned to discuss the situation, including the possibility of fresh terms, once 2024-25 concluded.

‘Isak helped his side win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League. Two weeks before the season ended, he told Howe of his wish to leave and reiterated this on a call to the manager before flying to Sweden after a final-day defeat by Everton.’

Newcastle have reversed course and offered Isak improved terms this summer, though the player’s mind is already made up – he wants Liverpool and nothing else.

Can Liverpool actually sign Alexander Isak?

Ornstein reiterated that as of now, Newcastle are continuing to stress Isak is not for sale.

However, the trusted reporter hinted that Newcastle’s stance could soften and a blockbuster sale could be made if Liverpool do one thing.

Ornstein added: ‘Newcastle’s stance may soften if a proposal closer to £150m arrives and they can fill Isak’s void through the market.’

The Magpies are understood to be closing in on signing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. As mentioned, they want two new faces given Callum Wilson has also departed.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is being actively pursued, while FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa is a player of keen interest at St. James’ Park.

On the subject of whether Liverpool can afford to pay close to £150m having already signed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote: ‘Liverpool had already bid £110m for Isak before selling [Darwin] Nunez, so it’s not as if they have been relying on further outgoings to make their move for the Swedish striker.

‘However, it certainly opens up a space in the squad and gives them more leeway financially.

‘For all the talk about Liverpool’s £300m spending spree so far this summer, sporting director Richard Hughes has also generated around £200m from sales when you include performance-related add-ons.

‘Liverpool have the capacity to shatter the British transfer record for Isak without any concerns over PSR.’

Latest Liverpool news – Guehi green light and more…

🔴 Liverpool finally get green light to complete Marc Guehi signing

🔴 Top 10 most expensive Liverpool sales of all time after Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz exits

🔴 Liverpool wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Anfield after Wirtz, Ekitike transfers

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Alexander Isak? ⬇️