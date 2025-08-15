The pieces for Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool are falling into place after Newcastle inched closer to a striker signing thanks to a connected deal being agreed.

Isak has verbally agreed personal terms with Liverpool and is desperate to force through a move to Anfield before the summer window slams shut.

Isak has vowed to never play for Newcastle ever again – even if he remains their player after deadline day. There have even been reports of Isak moving out of his home in the north east.

Liverpool have bid £110m plus add-ons for the Swede and fully intend to bid again. However, the Reds are understood to be waiting for Newcastle to open the doors to a sale and offer encouragement that they’ll negotiate. The first bid Liverpool made was flatly and immediately rebuffed.

Having let Callum Wilson leave via free agency, the expectation is Newcastle want two strikers signed – or at the very least with one foot in St. James’ Park – before letting Isak go.

The Magpies have tried and failed to sign Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko so far. However, more positive news is on the way regarding Yoane Wissa.

With Bryan Mbeumo already sold to Manchester United, Brentford insisted upon signing a direct replacement for Wissa before approving his sale to Newcastle.

And according to David Ornstein, Brentford have agreed a club-record deal to sign Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth.

Brentford are paying £42m (£37m plus £5m in add-ons). Ouattara has received authorisation to travel today (Friday) to undergo a medical.

That deal paves the way for Newcastle to land Wissa, with reporter Ben Jacobs stating on X: “Ouattara’s arrival will allow Yoane Wissa to leave with Newcastle confident on agreeing a fee.”

Brentford are holding out for £35m but per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle will now advance on a deal and unlike so many others this summer, Wissa only wants to sign for the Magpies.

“Newcastle now planning to advance with Yoane Wissa deal as soon as possible after Brentford agreed Ouattara deal,” reported Romano on Friday morning.

“Ouattara to sign at Brentford in next 24 hours, Wissa not even with the squad this weekend as he only wants to leave. Clear priority to Newcastle.”

Newcastle in talks for Nicolas Jackson too

As mentioned, Newcastle want two strikers signed or lined up before Isak leaves.

Wissa will be one and per our insider, Dean Jones, Nicolas Jackson is on course to be the other.

Chelsea have greenlit Jackson’s sale and Newcastle are willing to pay £60m for the Senegal international.

The Blues value Jackson at £80m but are expected to compromise on the fee. Sources tell us a £60m agreement would be acceptable to both clubs.

Crucially, Jackson is on board with signing for Newcastle and personal terms will not be an issue.

With Newcastle intending to sign two new strikers and advancing on deals, the signs all point towards Isak being allowed to leave at some stage in the remaining weeks of the window.

And if there was any lingering doubt as to whether Isak is giving up on his hopes of joining Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano laid them to rest on Thursday evening.

“Alexander Isak plans remain clear: no intention to be part of the squad against Aston Villa, same against Liverpool next week,” he wrote on X.

“Isak keeps rejecting new deal approaches as his clear desire remains to join Liverpool asap.”

