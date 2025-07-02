Confidence is ‘growing’ that a ‘historic agreement’ is close to being reached for Alexander Isak, with Liverpool finally learning once and for all just how likely they are to sign the world-class Newcastle striker this summer.

The Merseysiders are dreaming about adding Isak to their ranks this summer and adding to what has already proven to be a record-breaking summer of new arrivals. With Florian Wirtz tipping the scales at £116m (€140m, €162m), seven new faces have arrived at Liverpool already this summer in what has been the most trigger-happy transfer window at Anfield on record.

Incredibly, though, the Reds are still not done and a new central defender – strongly expected to be Marc Guehi – and a big-name No.9, with Isak slated as Arne Slot’s dream addition, still very much on their radar.

While a deal for Guehi looks very much in their sights, convincing Newcastle to sell Isak is a thoroughly different proposition, with manager Eddie Howe making it clear in no uncertain terms that he does not want to lose his talismanic striker.

Despite that, speculation linking Isak to Anfield has been headline news for much of the summer and despite Newcastle valuing their star man at upwards of £150m (€175m, $206m).

And with a journalist breaking rank on Tuesday and actually suggesting the striker has informed the club he wants the move away, hopes of a move to Merseyside had appeared to gather pace.

However, the word on Tyneside is that Isak is not looking to rock the boat and remains content at St James’ Park.

Furthermore, it’s now being reported by journalist Graeme Bailey that a hefty new contract is being prepped to extend his stay at the club, and with his current arrangement still having three years to run.

“Newcastle are willing to break their wage structure on a new deal for him,” Bailey told Rousing the Kop, before adding: “Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the talks and it’s going to come to a head very soon.”

Football Insider also reports that Newcastle are ‘growing in confidence’ that the 52-times capped Sweden international will stay.

“Newcastle are confident Isak will stay,” their source and former Premier League scout Mick Brown told them.

“They’ve been speaking to him about a new contract and I hear they’ve made progress there.

“It’s been mentioned that he could be the highest-paid player in their history, and if that’s what it takes to get him to sign, I expect them to do it.”

Alexander Isak: Do Liverpool still have a transfer chance?

Brown also believes that new additions will also help convince Isak to stay, adding: “Newcastle are planning to make improvements to the squad this summer, If they can do that, it will prove to Isak that they are ambitious and want to press on. They haven’t found it easy so far, though, and have missed out on a couple of deals.

“From their point of view, it makes it even more important that they keep their best players.

“Isak is the main man there and they want to build around him for the future. From what I hear, there’s a good feeling that he will sign a new contract.”

We understand any new deal for Isak will see his salary increase from £120,000 a week to marginally higher than their current top earner, captain Bruno Guimaraes, and in a deal that will make him the best-paid player in their history.

That information also tallies with what Lee Ryder, the chief Newcastle writer for Chronicle Live, is reporting, after he insisted Howe has ‘no fears’ the striker ‘will need settling down’ at St James’ Park, nor push for a transfer away this summer.

And with Howe described as ‘relaxed’ over the situation, and having held ‘quiet talks’ over a new deal, Ryder is adamant that Newcastle fans have zero reason to fear the loss of their talismanic star.

‘He is not the type to push for a move,’ Ryder adds, before insisting Newcastle are ‘under no pressure to sell, bow down to any demands or make any decisions’ over parting ways with the 52-times capped star.

Bailey, though, has refused to close the door on a possible move away, adding: “Isak has always been in play [for Liverpool]. I’m confident with my sources on him and what we’re hearing [about their interest].”

