Newcastle drop emphatic statement on Alexander Isak to Liverpool as FINAL decision made

Alexander Isak will not be going anywhere this summer as Newcastle United have decided to block his transfer to Liverpool after two bombshell statements were released on Tuesday night, according to a St James’ Park insider.

Isak has refused to play for Newcastle all summer as he is determined to force through a move to Liverpool. The striker is worried Newcastle cannot match his lofty ambitions and has been left underwhelmed by their transfer business.

Isak’s camp insist he told Eddie Howe towards the end of last season that he wants out, with Premier League champions Liverpool soon emerging as his favoured destination.

The Reds have reportedly agreed personal terms with Isak. They started the bidding at £110million plus add-ons, but this offer was rejected as Newcastle want £150m before they even consider a sale.

Isak was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for last season and was also nominated for the main Player of the Year award, which ultimately went to Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

However, Isak did not attend. In a post on Instagram, he said that ‘with everything going on, it didn’t feel right to be there’.

The 25-year-old claims ‘promises were made’ and these have subsequently been ‘broken’ by Newcastle. He insists ‘the relationship can’t continue’, with change ‘in the best interests of everyone, and not just myself’.

Newcastle have hit back by releasing the following club statement: ‘We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening.

‘We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

‘We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

‘As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

‘We do not foresee those conditions being met.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’

According to the Daily Mail’s Newcastle correspondent Craig Hope, the Magpies ‘now have no intention of allowing Isak to leave in light of his bombshell statement’.

Newcastle ‘would have explored Isak’s sale to Liverpool had they signed one of their top targets’.

However, they missed out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United, their No 1 replacement target for Isak. Liverpool also signed Hugo Ekitike before Newcastle earlier this summer.

As per Hope, ‘Isak will be told he is staying at the club’. The Newcastle hierarchy ‘believe they have been left with no choice but to stand firm’.

Eddie Howe’s side view Isak’s statement as ‘inflammatory’ and ‘privately their stance has hardened’ as a result.

As recently as this weekend, Newcastle were aiming to sign two new strikers to replace Isak and the already departed Callum Wilson.

But even Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who is viewed as a replacement for Wilson, is proving very difficult to land.

Newcastle ‘misleading’ fans – Alexander Isak

Here is Isak’s statement in full: ‘I’m proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

‘First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

‘I’m not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn’t feel right to be there.

‘I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

‘The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

‘When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.’

