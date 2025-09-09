Alexander Isak has spoken of his ambitions for the future and desire to “create history” at Liverpool after coming clean on his move away from Newcastle, insisting he “cannot control everything that is said and written”.

The Sweden striker moved to Anfield on deadline day, sealing a British record £125m transfer that eventually put to bed one of the longest-running transfer sagas in recent memory. While Liverpool can rejoice at landing one of the most coveted strikers in the world game, it was a very different story at Newcastle, who were left reeling from the loss of their talismanic star.

Indeed, having taken what many saw as unsavoury actions to force through the move, Newcastle had, at one stage, hit out at their striker over his efforts to force through the move.

But with time ticking along and with the Magpies signing both Nick Woltemade and, eventually, Yoane Wissa, Eddie Howe’s side ultimately green-lit the sale of Isak, agreeing the British record fee 24 hours before the 7pm deadline arrived on Monday 1 September.

Having signed on the dotted line for a six-year deal, making him one of the top earners at Anfield in the process, Isak can now look forward to starting his next chapter.

“That’s part of football. I can’t control everything that is said or written. But I’m glad I became a Liverpool player. That’s what I wanted and I’m happy about that,” he told the Swedish media, as per Aftonbladet.

“There is a lot to discuss, and it can be discussed for a long time. It has been educational, and I’m happy with the final result. I’m happy and proud to be a Liverpool player.

“I don’t want to go into details or talk about that situation too much. It is a closed chapter, but I have never had any problems.”

Isak, who was booked and booed during his first match in 100 days, while playing for Sweden on Monday night in a surprise defeat to Kosovo, also delivered some insight into what really happened on deadline day….

Alexander Isak makes big promise to Liverpool

Isak has indicated that, one day, he may reveal exactly how he saw the move from his perspective, but insists now was not the time or the place following Sweden’s disappointing loss in Pristina in that World Cup qualifier.

“It’s a bit like it is. It’s clear that not everyone has the whole picture, but that’s something for another day. Right now, the disappointment is about this match and how it went,” Isak continued.

“But at the same time, I have a positive feeling about the club team part that is coming.”

In the hours that followed Sweden’s loss, Liverpool have released a vlog on their website detailing what went down on deadline day during Isak’s medical and over his record-breaking move to Anfield.

“It’s unbelievable,” Isak told Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel. “It’s something I never could have dreamed of as a child.

“Such a big club, and to be a part of what the club is building on top of the club’s history and what it has already achieved, it is something I am so proud of.

“I’ve seen a few players and I’ve seen a couple of staff as well but it’s been good so far.

“Very friendly vibe around the training ground, and it’s a beautiful place as well. So it’s started really well, so far.

“I’m so happy that I’m finally here. I can’t wait to get back out there, and hopefully we can share some amazing moments together.

“I want to create history, I want to win trophies; this is the perfect place for me to grow even further.

“It’s been a busy morning, I travelled from Newcastle down to Liverpool and I am looking forward to seeing the stadium.

“Yeah, it’s going to be amazing, man. I’ve got a medical that is underway now, and I’m going to hospital for some more scans and then back to finish off paperwork and do the rest of the media.”

