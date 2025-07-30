Liverpool have been given fresh belief their interest in Alexander Isak will result in a new British record transfer going through after a financial expert revealed the minimum price Newcastle will accept, and with the player’s intentions likely to force through the move.

The Swede’s future remains under the subject of intense speculation after deciding to skip Newcastle’s tour of Asia and having made it clear he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer. Having spent three years on Tyneside and having evolved into one of the best strikers in world football, Isak is concerned his ambitions won’t be satisfied should he remain with Eddie Howe’s side.

Indeed, while part of Isak‘s decision to move is about money – it’s widely reported he has asked the Magpies for a salary in the region of £300,000 a week and on a par with some of the Premier League’s biggest stars – it is also trophy motivated, with the player setting his sights on a move to Arne Slot’s champions.

And with Fabrizio Romano confirming Liverpool are the only club Isak wishes to join, reports in recent days claim an official move from the Reds will soon be forthcoming.

Understandably, Newcastle will not let their star man leave on the cheap and are ready to demand a new British record fee. We understand the Magpies could seek as much as £150m (€173m, $200m) for their star man this summer, though the Reds will also look to try and negotiate a lower fee.

Now financial expert Stefan Borson has revealed the minimum price Liverpool will likely need to fork out to shatter the British transfer record for a second time this summer.

“I think the Isak deal is about him going to Liverpool,” Borson told Football Insider.

“If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150million and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons. Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I were Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal….”

Slot told why Isak will get his wish to join Liverpool

Liverpool are not the only side to have been alerted by Isak’s stance, with a thigh injury still being cited by Newcastle as the main reason why the star, and the aggravation long-haul flights could cause it, for missing their tour.

Indeed, Saudi Arabian powerhouses, Al-Hilal, are also known to be interested and in the market for a high-profile centre forward to lead the line for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

While efforts to land Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nunez have ultimately hit dead ends, they are also ready to try for Isak, having made clear to his representatives that a staggering £600,000 a week deal after tax is on the table. That deal would also include an annual bonus for each year he finished as top goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite being offered riches beyond his wildest dreams, Isak has no intention of taking up the move to join the Riyadh side, while the fact they fall under the same PIF-ownership umbrella as Newcastle could also complicate the possible sale.

As a result, Borson is adamant that Isak only wants Anfield and believes his determination to force through the move, coupled with Newcastle’s refusal to keep an unhappy player, will ultimately lead to a deal going through.

“I just don’t see him going to Al-Hilal,” he continued. “I don’t think the player would go at 25 to Saudi Arabia, and I think it’s unlikely that Newcastle would want to do that deal because of all the financial fair play implications that it has, so it’s just not a good deal.

“Now that being said, I don’t think they want to do the Liverpool deal either, but if the money’s right and the player is adamant he wants to go, I can see it just about happening and it’s Liverpool clearly going for it.”

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher was told by sources as far back as January that Isak would be Slot’s dream striker target this summer ahead of what he was told would be a historic summer at Anfield.

Newcastle want TWO strikers with Isak windfall; Reds to sell quartet

Meanwhile, signs that Newcastle will are making plans for life after Isak have also been revealed to Fletcher. And he has been told by sources that the Magpies are keen to sign not one, but two new centre-forwards with the cash and with Howe tracking a big Premier League name to play alongside another confirmed target in Benjamin Sesko.

Elsewhere, Newcastle star Kieran Trippier is “not panicking” over Isak’s future, insisting he is confident the Swede will play for the Magpies again and despite Fabrizio Romano rating favourably the chances of the striker signing for Liverpool.

Over at Anfield, we have reported that Liverpool are mobilising towards a giant initial offer for Isak by pushing through the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and showing the door to three other high-profile names to gather the necessary finances.

Anticipating a deal, legendary figure Robbie Fowler has dropped his verdict on what the “phenomenal” Isak would bring to Liverpool having delivered a “90 per cent” claim.

