Eddie Howe has conceded that Newcastle are no longer able to influence Alexander Isak’s future amid claims by Fabrizio Romano that a move to Liverpool now looks likely and with a Sky Sports reporter revealing the factors that are further driving the Swede’s determination to leave.

It emerged on Thursday of last week that Isak had made clear to Newcastle that he wants out of St James’ Park this summer. Having arrived in a £63m deal from Real Sociedad in summer 2022, Isak has blasted his way to an impressive 62 goals in 109 games for the Magpies and is now regarded as one of the world’s best strikers.

And with news of his wish to leave Newcastle exclusively broken by our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on Thursday morning, speculation of a transfer to Liverpool has significantly ramped up in recent days and amid confirmation from Fabrizio Romano that the 25-year-old has set his heart on a move to Anfield.

With Newcastle forced to embark on their tour of East Asia without the services of Isak, who Newcastle still insist was left behind owing to a thigh injury, and despite our revelation that the scan came back clear, Howe has once again been asked for an update on his talismanic No. 14’s future.

And now the Toon boss has conceded that he is no longer in full control of the striker’s destiny in comments that will only serve to fuel Liverpool‘s transfer belief.

Speaking from Seoul, ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, Howe conceded: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him.

“I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

Asked if they had received an official offer from Liverpool, Howe continued: “We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

Romano rates Liverpool chances as Sky Sports man explains why Isak wants out

Isak’s deal at Newcastle still has three years left to run, ensuring that, should any sale go through, it will not be on the cheap.

Sources have revealed that Liverpool, for their part, plan to cash in on four big-name stars of their own to help fund a move for Isak and will not be put off by Newcastle’s demands for a British transfer record fee.

In the meantime, the Premier League champions are ready to launch their opening bid, which is expected to be worth an estimated £120m.

Newcastle, however, are understood to be ready to reject that proposal and will hit the Merseysiders back by demanding a fee of up to £150m (€173m, $200m).

With both Liverpool and Isak keen on a transfer, it will ultimately come down to what Newcastle will eventually settle on, and according to Romano, there is a 60 per cent chance of the deal happening.

Romano said on DAZN: “Look, for Alexander Isak, what I can tell you, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, is 60 per cent.

“It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do. Still 40 per cent to do before saying Isak is going to be a Liverpool player, but Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for him.

“Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago. Liverpool are speaking with Newcastle because they would be ready to make a record proposal for the Premier League for Alexander Isak, so to break the bank and go for the player.

“The player is very keen on the move, the player informed Newcastle about his desire to leave.

“He is not considering Saudi or any other option. There were rumours of Man Utd, Arsenal – no. Only Liverpool.

“Now depends on Newcastle. If they want to open the door to this exit, Liverpool will be ready to make something historical.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie believes Isak feels he has needs to leave Newcastle for the good of his career and has pointed to a telling comment made by Howe at another recent press conference.

“Isak is frustrated that he was denied the opportunity when Liverpool made an informal approach. Ekitike, who was essentially meant to be his replacement at Newcastle, moved to Liverpool instead. From the outside looking in, that was another door closing for Isak,” Downie began on Sky Sports.

“Eddie Howe said something that stuck out to me in his post-match press conference after the friendly against Celtic. He said: ‘I am really aware it’s a short career for a footballer.’ That to me is something that’s likely been communicated to him by Isak or his representatives.

“I think Isak feels, having been at Newcastle for three years, scoring 62 goals and helping them win the Carabao Cup last season, he has done what he set out to achieve.

“Isak’s development has been almost faster than the club’s. I’m not saying he’s outgrown Newcastle, but he’s in a position where he is one of the best strikers in Europe playing for a team that doesn’t really have the opportunity to win the Premier League, you would suggest.”

A report at the weekend clarified the three real reasons why Isak wants to leave St James’ Park and Downie admitted much of it does indeed come down to the financial side of things.

“He is ambitious, wants to win trophies and feels he should be earning £250,000 to £300,000 per week. He’s not earning that at Newcastle, and he knows the other top strikers in the Premier League are earning that money.

“I think he doesn’t want to be denied the possibility of that earning potential.”

Despite all the noise around Isak’s possible exit, his Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier insists he is “not panicking” over the striker’s situation and has expressed his belief that the Swede will play for the Magpies again.

In a defiant message in the wake of Liverpool interest, one does get the feeling that the media-trained full-back is simply toeing the party line over his teammate’s future.

Elsewhere, legendary Liverpool figure Robbie Fowler has dropped his verdict on what the “phenomenal” Isak would bring to Liverpool, while two sources, including Fabrizio Romano, have revealed the Newcastle striker has rejected a £96m offer from elsewhere.

Those comments come in the wake of speculation on Monday that Liverpool have already struck an agreement on personal terms over a five-year deal with the former Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund star ahead of that key opening bid.

