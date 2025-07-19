Liverpool have been encouraged that a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak is still ON, and with Newcastle United’s owners staggeringly set to inadvertently fund the Reds’ raid, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the player’s thoughts on the prospective transfer.

The Reds are next turning their focus towards a blockbuster striker signing to further strengthen Arne Slot’s squad. And while they have already spent a colossal £190m (€220m, $262m) on five new faces so far, Liverpool are far from done as they ramp up their summer spree to another level.

While making enquiries to Newcastle for Isak, Liverpool have also been working on a separate deal for Hugo Ekitike in the background. And with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker having said yes to the move and with the Reds closing on a full agreement, the signing of the France Under-21s striker has not yet been closed.

As a result, there is mounting speculation that a counter-move for Isak could yet materialise instead. And while it does need to be stressed that Newcastle strongly maintain their ‘not for sale’ stance, a number of experts, including Romano and David Ornstein are refusing to close down the possibility of the deal.

Now, financial expert Stefan Borson believes Liverpool will be given further encouragement to move for Isak after the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners of Newcastle cranked up their efforts to lure Darwin Nunez to one of the other clubs they own, in Al-Hilal.

And with a ‘jaw-dropping fee’ to bring the Uruguayan striker to Saudi Arabia in the works, Borson branded PIF’s strategy as “lunacy”.

“I think if Liverpool, on the other hand, if Liverpool could get some crazy fee for Nunez out of Saudi Arabia, say, to the point where they could put, let’s say £150m on the table [for Isak],” Borson told Football Insider.

“I don’t know, maybe, but then you’ve just got the lunacy of a situation where on the one hand, PIF are paying for a Liverpool player and then Liverpool are just giving them the money back via Newcastle.

“And by the way, if that was to occur, there’s a very good chance that there’d be people looking at the deal and going, hang on a minute, that looks those deals look connected.

“Because on the one hand, you’ve got a connected party of Newcastle United buying a player from Liverpool, and then Liverpool buying from Newcastle, who are a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia.”

Romano says Isak is not closing door on Liverpool transfer

Despite suggesting PIF could inadvertently fund Liverpool’s move for Isak, Borson believes it would still take a monumental effort for the Premier League champions to get a deal over the line and he is still expecting the Swede to remain at St James’ Park.

“So I think there’s all sorts of challenges with the deal, so as I say, I think the most likely scenario is Isak stays at Newcastle,” Borson concluded.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that, despite Liverpool’s strong admiration for Isak, a deal looks highly improbable and they are far more likely to sign Ekitike at this stage.

However, despite reports to the contrary, relations between Liverpool and Newcastle remain strong, with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes and Magpies boss Eddie Howe sharing a close relationship.

Liverpool’s enquiry this week for Isak – which it is worth stating did not reach the stage of a formal offer – hasn’t soured those relations.

Despite all that, Romano is refusing to close the door on a possible move.

“From what I’m hearing, Alexander Isak is very calm,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“He knows very well that Newcastle want to keep him and he knows that Newcastle want to offer him a really important contract.

“At the same time, he knows that Liverpool would offer not just important money but an ambitious project, too.

“So Alexander Isak is not closing doors to this possibility and Liverpool were never going to make club-to-club contact without a feeling that the player would be open to the idea of a move.”

Isak’s impressive record over the last five seasons