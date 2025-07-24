Alexander Isak chooses between Liverpool and Chelsea after Newcastle exit request

Alexander Isak has decided which club he wants to join if he is successful in leaving Newcastle United this summer, with the Saudis trying to battle Liverpool and Chelsea for his capture.

Isak is contracted to Newcastle until June 2028, but the Magpies have been hoping to tie him down to an extension in recent months. They want to reward the striker for his superb performances by making him the best-paid player in the club’s history, though Isak is not keen on such a deal.

He knows some of the biggest and best clubs in the world want to sign him this summer and is eager to explore such options.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a frustrated Isak wants OUT at St James’ Park and that a move to Liverpool remains a very firm possibility this summer.

The Sweden star is concerned Newcastle will not be able to match his ambitions of winning major honours such as the Premier League and Champions League, and is therefore pushing for an exit.

We understand Isak’s scan on a minor thigh issue came back clear, but he still has not travelled for their pre-season tour in Singapore as he wants to speak with interested clubs.

Since Fletcher’s story broke, a number of leading journalists including Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crook have followed TEAMtalk’s exclusive.

Sources have told us that Isak is aiming to join Liverpool, and this has been backed up by Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Tavolieri states that Liverpool remains Isak’s ‘priority’ even after they signed fellow striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Saudi club Al-Hilal have opened talks for Isak, but the 25-year-old has informed them he is hoping to follow the likes of Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

Chelsea have also made an approach for Isak, viewing his signing as a sublime market opportunity. But Isak sees Liverpool as the best fit for him both stylistically and in terms of winning the biggest trophies.

Isak has been deeply impressed by the work Arne Slot has done at Liverpool and feels the Dutchman can elevate his game.

Liverpool CAN afford monster Alexander Isak deal

Liverpool would need to pay upwards of £130million to sign Isak as Newcastle would hate to see him go. But Slot’s Premier League champions could finance a deal by selling players such as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

They have already broken their transfer record on Wirtz but are willing to do so again to land Isak. The fact they had a very quiet summer window in 2024 helps hugely.

Newcastle will not be bullied and still have plans to keep their talisman, seeing him as a cornerstone of their project and knowing his exit would spark uproar among the club’s fans.

But the Magpies are also sounding out replacements in case they have to accept an astronomical offer for Isak. Newcastle will not want an unhappy player spoiling the mood in the dressing room and Isak’s stance could therefore prove crucial in this transfer pursuit.

By signing Isak, Liverpool could either partner him with Ekitike up front or opt to use the latter on the left wing as a replacement for Diaz.

Liverpool completing a deal for Isak would make their summer arguably one of the best transfer windows in Premier League history, as Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong joined even before the likes of Wirtz and Ekitike.

