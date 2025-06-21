Alexander Isak transfer truths revealed as Liverpool learn OUTRAGEOUS cost of Newcastle raid

Liverpool have next to no chance of signing Alexander Isak this summer after Newcastle’s jaw-dropping asking price came to light, while two sources have moved to play down the speculation after sharing the inside word from both Anfield and St James’ Park.

The Reds on Friday evening finally wrapped up the long-awaited signing of Florian Wirtz in a deal that has shattered a whole manner of records. Ultimately costing Liverpool a fee rising to £116m (€135m, $156m), the Germany international is the second player to make the move to Anfield this summer after a £30m (€35m, $40m) deal was also struck for Jeremie Frimpong.

Having made it pretty clear they do not want to dwell too long on their Premier League title success and instead build on that success, Arne Slot and Co are still not done yet and next plan to make two more signings in the form of a new centre-half and a big-name No.9.

As far as a new centre forward is concerned, that has always been Liverpool’s major target this summer, with Slot deciding that the club’s previous record signing, Darwin Nunez, can leave.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike have all been mentioned as top targets for the Reds, with the trio all available for transfers this summer.

However, the ‘dream target’ for Slot, as called by Fabrizio Romano, is Newcastle star Isak.

And with FIVE respected sources this week all talking up the possibility of a Reds raid on Tyneside, hopes have been raised that yet another record-shattering deal by Liverpool could be on the cards this summer.

However, both The Telegraph and The i papers insist Liverpool’s chances of a deal for Isak are next to none.

And the costs involved in bringing the super Swede to Merseyside have already been deemed ‘not financially viable’ amid the starting new figure Newcastle will insist on for any deal.

Per their understanding, Newcastle value Isak – considered one of the best centre forwards in world football – at £150m (€175m, $202m), though would actually demand a new world record fee for any deal to go through, amid claims they have put an outrageous £200m (€234m, $269m) price tag on his head for a move this summer.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool ‘prepared’ to submit gargantuan Alexander Isak bid as FIFTH source backs Newcastle raid claims

Alexander Isak to Liverpool? What is really going on….

With still three years remaining on his Newcastle deal, added to the fact they can still offer him Champions League football, Eddie Howe’s side are in a strong position to keep their 139-goal marksman.

And while their efforts to reward him with a new deal have so far failed to yield a positive result, their point-blank refusal to consider his sale this summer simply means any Liverpool enquiry could be a huge waste of time.

Furthermore, according to both The i and The Telegraph, talk this week of a blockbuster Reds raid for Isak has been met with bewilderment at both Anfield and St James’ Park.

The Telegraph describes the ‘sudden explosion of noise’ around the Swede as ‘intense, even by modern standards’, saying ‘what starts out as a rumour rapidly gains traction and spreads like a virus’.

However, the paper is adamant that Newcastle fans can afford to relax having ‘spoken to sources at both ends of this transfer story’ and now revealing that ‘nothing has changed and nothing is imminent’.

Do Liverpool like Isak? Yes, of course they do. Would they love to have him in their team? They would be stupid not to. Do they expect to be able to sign him this summer? Almost certainly not.

And while they admit LIverpool’s admiration for a player who has scored four times in seven appearances against them, they insist there has been ‘no contact’ from the Merseysiders over a deal and ‘no formal or even informal discussions’; in fact ‘not even an inquiry’.

Furthermore, Newcastle ‘do not want to sell, they do not need to sell and they will, as far as they are concerned, not be selling’.

In addition, Isak has not said he wants to leave, nor has he agitated to do so or given any indication, even to teammates, that he wishes to.

However, they do admit that should Isak not sign a new deal, it ‘could well be a different situation in 12 months when they will be conscious of maximising any fee they can receive’. But, for now, there is ‘no stress or concern’.

Howe has also gone on record over his intentions around Isak, saying in April: “Alex is under contract, we love him to bits, and we want him to stay.”

“We want him to keep scoring goals for Newcastle for many years. That’s my plan.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Kerkez fee driven down; generational Dutch star wanted

Meanwhile, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has successfully negotiated a bargain deal with his former club Bournemouth to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano providing all the details.

Elsewhere, while lots of focus has been placed on an imminent move for Marc Guehi, a transfer journalist has this week backed up our long-standing claim that the Reds have also made moves to sign one of Dutch football’s generational talents as an alternative option.

On the outgoing front, Liverpool are advancing in talks to sell Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah, with two Italian journalists providing important updates on the pair.

