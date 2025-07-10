Any lingering Liverpool hopes of raiding Newcastle for their prized asset Alexander Isak appear to have been firmly ended once and for all after a new update from David Ornstein, though a Plan B option has been given a super-sized jolt from Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a new centre forward this summer and are ready to spend big, despite having already shelled out in excess of £190m (€220m, $260m) on five new arrivals so far. While this window is already a record-breaking one in terms of money spent for Liverpool, their outlay could be set to climb significantly higher should Arne Slot land his final two priorities of the summer.

And with a new centre-half and a new centre forward also in his sights, the Dutchman has high hopes he will go into the new season with a squad more than capable of defending their Premier League crown they won by a 10-point margin last time out.

While some likely departures will boost Slot’s kitty and fuel his hopes of sealing those next two arrivals – and with Darwin Nunez likely to be the next one out the door as long as a move to Napoli can be agreed – Slot has seen his hopes of signing Isak all but eradicated once and for all.

The Newcastle man has been described as Slot’s ‘dream signing’. But with the Magpies in no mood to sell and likely to bat away any offers for less than £150m (€174m, $204m), Ornstein has explained why Liverpool’s chances are next to zero of poaching the 139-goal Swede.

“The sale of Alexander Isak is not on the agenda for Newcastle. They want him to stay,” Ornstein told the Sky Sports Back Pages Today podcast.

“They would love him to renew his contract. And so many clubs would, I’m sure, like to sign him.

“We know of Arsenal’s previous interest, Liverpool. I’m sure if the door was open, they would look to try and walk through it. But Newcastle don’t intend to open the door. And even if they ever could be tempted to, the price would be extortionate.

“Talk of sort of 150 million pounds. So let’s see what he wants to do. And when they return to preseason training and what his mindset is at.

“But for now, he’s definitely there to stay.”

READ MORE ➡️ Liverpool signing Alexander Isak ramps up as Sky Sports man predicts Newcastle ‘riots’

Liverpool given Romano jolt in race for €100m striker alternative

With Isak very firmly off the menu for Liverpool, the Reds are expected to go all out for the signing of Hugo Ekitike instead. Contrary to Newcastle and Isak, the France Under-21s striker’s club, Eintracht Frankfurt, have let it be known they are open to a sale – if their €100m (£86.2m, $117.4m) asking price is met.

Providing an update on that race and the player’s future, Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool renewed belief that a deal is there to be done.

Speaking last week, Romano revealed that of all the strikers linked with the Reds, it was a move for Ekitike that was looking the most likely, confirming in an update they were ‘working on’ a deal.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano stated: “Liverpool are working on this deal. Liverpool are discussing the possibility of adding Hugo Ekitike to their squad. The idea of Liverpool is to have one more striker, and they are waiting to understand what happens with Darwin Nunez, with conversations ongoing with Napoli.”

Romano continued: “Liverpool can add a new striker. They are waiting to find a solution for Darwin, so Hugo Ekitike remains a name on the list for Liverpool. Of course, this is not a deal happening today or tomorrow, so we need to be patient, but Ekitike is one of the names on the list for Liverpool.”

Now in a fresh update, Romano has revealed: “His future remains open, but from what I am hearing the Premier League still remains the most likely destination for a striker who did fantastically last season.

“And I would maintain Liverpool as one of the options, because they have always had a strong interest in his signing. Let’s see what happens now with the timings, because Nunez’s exit will be important to understand how Liverpool move forward with Ekitike and more options up front.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Zubimendi revelation; Barcelona duo wanted

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has responded to Atletico Madrid’s offer for him, according to a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, while Slot is facing a hurdle in getting a deal done for a potential replacement.

On the incoming front, a Spanish report has claimed Liverpool are ready to make a significant splash and raid Barcelona for two players in a mega-money double deal.

And finally, it’s been revealed that Liverpool were completely happy to forgo the chance to sign Martin Zubimendi at the second time of asking for one very big reason, a pundit has explained, and with the Spain midfielder going on to sign for Arsenal in a higher-than-projected transfer earlier this week.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Alexander Isak?