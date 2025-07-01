Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and how he might look in a Liverpool shirt

Liverpool have suddenly seen their hopes of a British record deal for Alexander Isak gather serious momentum after a transfer journalist made the extraordinary claim that the Swede now “wants to leave” Newcastle amid a “promise” from the club, though we have dissected the rumours from the realities.

The Premier League champions have wasted little time in strengthening Arne Slot’s squad, with no fewer than seven new faces being ushered in through the Anfield welcome doors so far. And while Liverpool‘s spending has so far exceeded £190m (€222m, $262m), the Merseyside giants are far from done yet.

Indeed, fresh from selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, Slot is now dreaming of bringing in a new centre-half with Marc Guehi very much in their sights.

But the biggest catch of all could still be to come with a new centre forward also very much on Liverpool’s radar and with the club ready to once again spend big money on landing a tasty upgrade.

And with Darwin Nunez cleared to leave and currently in talks over a move to Napoli, Liverpool are expected to have the funds in place to sign a new No.9 – and potentially in another British record deal.

According to a recent update from Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have three star-studded names on their wishlist, with Isak joining Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike as bona fide transfer targets.

DON’T MISS 🔴 The shocking player Liverpool agreed to sign instead of Alexander Isak revealed by former director

Of the three, a deal for Isak looks most difficult to pull off, given his contract at Newcastle still has three years to run and with the Magpies likely to demand a fee in excess of £150m (€175m, $206.4m).

However, Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has now dropped the extraordinary bombshell that Isak is waiting on Newcastle to make good on their “promise” from the end of last season of allowing him to “look at other options” after he told them he would “like to leave”.

“I think Liverpool want Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen too,” Di Marzio told Ace Odds.

“For Isak, it depends on Newcastle, because the player talked to the coach and the club at the end of the season, because he would like to leave, but Newcastle are not open to that, at the moment.

“So it depends on Newcastle and Isak’s discussion, if the club will be open to having him on the market. Newcastle is a tough club and they want to keep their best players for next season, including Sandro Tonali.

“Alexander Isak would like to look at other options because at the end of this season, he had the promise from the club and the coach, but Newcastle haven’t acted seriously on that yet.”

Isak to Liverpool? What are the transfer truths….?

Sources confirmed to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher as far back as January that Isak would be Slot’s dream striker addition this summer and that an approach for his services could not be ruled out and despite Newcastle’s likely demand for a British record £150m fee.

And while the Reds will potentially need to offload some big names of their own first, interest in Nunez, Harvey Elliott, and, most recently, Luis Diaz, suggests they could yet generate the cash required to finance a move.

However, while Di Marzio is the first journalist to break ranks and claim Isak actually wants to leave St James’ Park, the realities of the situation are far different.

We understand the striker is entirely satisfied at Newcastle and has not shown any indications at this moment in time that he wants out. And while fully aware of Liverpool’s interest, he is not about to rock the boat and ask to leave, as things stand.

He enjoys a strong relationship with Eddie Howe and their qualification for the Champions League next season further encourages them that the 51-times capped Sweden striker intends to stay.

That stance is also backed up by Lee Ryder, the chief Newcastle writer for Chronicle Live, who insists Howe has ‘no fears’ the striker ‘will need settling down’ at St James’ Park, nor push for a transfer away this summer.

And with Howe described as ‘relaxed’ over the situation, and having held ‘quiet talks’ over a new deal, Ryder is adamant that Newcastle fans have zero reason to fear the loss of their talismanic star.

‘He is not the type to push for a move,’ Ryder adds, before insisting Newcastle are ‘under no pressure to sell, bow down to any demands or make any decisions’ over parting ways with the 52-times capped star.

That said, if the 25-year-old does not sign an extension at Newcastle in the coming months, then his situation could look very different next year, what with two years remaining on that deal come summer 2026.

Liverpool transfer latest: Guehi deal clears two huge hurdles; Klopp wants Reds reunion

Meanwhile, Liverpool have thundered closer to signing Guehi after Crystal Palace agreed a club-record deal for his replacement, while the Eagles star has also informed the south-east London side he won’t sign a new contract.

On the subject of Guehi, former Reds striker Stan Collymore feels Slot’s side should take a look instead at signing a top quality Aston Villa man as an alternative.

On the outgoing front, Liverpool now expect to receive a tempting offer to sell winger Diaz, with an ambitious Saudi side ready to present a double-your-money bid to the Reds, while the Colombian’s true feelings on quitting Merseyside this summer have emerged.

And finally, former manager Jurgen Klopp has advised RB Leipzig to spend big money on the signing of a sparingly-used Liverpool star this summer, citing him as an ideal replacement for an international star due to depart the Red Bull Arena.

The stats that show exactly why Liverpool are dreaming of Isak signing