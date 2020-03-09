Arsenal star hedging his bets after opening Atletico Madrid talks

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France forward is said to have contacted international team-mate Antoine Griezmann to discuss the potential of a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano, with Atletico known to be in the market for another attacker after Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona last summer.

Alvaro Morata is the club’s top goalscorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions while Joao Felix and Angel Correa have struck six and five times respectively. Former Chelsea frontman Diego Costa, meanwhile, has netted only twice.

According to Soccer Link (via the Daily Express), Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta personally spoke with Lacazette to try and tempt the Gunners star into a summer switch.

The report adds that after Lacazette talked to Berta, the 28-year-old then got in touch with ex-Atletico star Griezmann to talk through the possible switch.

He is rumoured to be confident of the transfer going through at the end of the current campaign, despite currently being happy at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s team since the former Manchester City assistant manager took charge at The Emirates, although he did score the winner against West Ham on Saturday.

The former Lyon forward started the game on the bench, with Eddie Nketiah getting the nod in attack, but struck from close range to net all three points for the Gunners.

Speaking after the final whistle, Lacazette said: “I’m happy to score for the team. We worked hard. It was a difficult game. I’m happy.

“It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I’m struggling to make the first team but I’m happy to score again today.

“I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team.”

However, if Arteta continues to persist with the likes of Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli in the closing weeks of the season, then Lacazette looks certain to try and force an exit.

