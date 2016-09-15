Alexis chasing ‘buy-out clause’ in new Arsenal contract

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez wants a “big pay rise and a buy-out clause” in his new Arsenal contract, according to a report.

The Gunners are hoping to ties down Alexis and Mesut Ozil to new improved contracts and while they are believed to be encouraged by the prospect of Ozil signing up, they are not as confident that Alexis will follow suit.

Weekend reports claimed the pair are close to signing new five-year deals, which will see them commit to the Gunners until 2021.

Arsene Wenger has forked out over £80million on Granit Xhaka, Lucas Perez and Shkodran Mustafi in the summer transfer window but his priority now is securing the futures of Ozil and Alexis, who both have under two years remaining on their existing deals.

The club are preparing pay rises for the duo, but Alexis, who is on around £130,000 a week, is chasing a release clause in his next deal, according to the Daily Mail. And that maybe the stumbling block for the club and Wenger, who the tabloid tell us “has not always found the Chile international easy to manage”.

Sanchez, 27, has revealed his desire in the past to play in every game, but Wenger has been keen to rest the player and claimed the forward looked jaded in parts last season.

Wenger has said he will continue to utilise Alexis as a striker for but has once again warned he may have to rest him more this campaign.

The futures of English trio Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs are less certain, despite the fact they have entered into the final two years of their contracts.

Arsenal are yet to open formal talks with the trio and while the delay could see Gibbs and Oxlade-Chamberlain enter the final year of their deals, Wilshere is already into his final 12 months with the Bournemouth loanee’s deal set to expire next summer.