Alexis confirms Arsenal fitness, but Wenger remains cautious

Alexis Sanchez: Should be fit for Old Trafford trip

Arsenal star Alex Sanchez has declared himself ready to play Manchester United on Saturday after easing fears over his fitness.

The Gunners forward sustained a thigh injury while on international duty with Chile last weekend but was deemed fit enough to start in midweek when he scored twice and played for 84 minutes of their 3-1 victory over Uruguay on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who arrived back in London in the early hours of Thursday, will still be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff ahead of Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off but the player himself is confident he is fit.

“I travel today [Wednesday] to London,” Sanchez told reporters in Baranquilla. “I will train on Friday and travel the same day to Manchester to play Saturday midday.

“There is no problem with me playing.”

Initial reports suggested that the injury could rule him out for up to six weeks and Arsene Wenger expressed his concern over a potential relapse of a muscle issue.

Wenger, however, speaking at his press conference on Thursday morning, confirmed Sanchez had declared his fitness to him, but still said his thigh injury would be looked at by their medical team.

Wenger says he’s had a text from Sanchez saying he’s ok. Suspect it might have said – I’m PLAYING! — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) November 17, 2016

The 27-year-old has shown just how desperate he is to play against Jose Mourinho’s men this weekend by sending Wenger a text message claiming he’s ready to go.

“We were in doubt before the game, 24 hours before the game,” Wenger said in his pre-match press conference.

“We didn’t know if he would be playing or not but in the end they decided to play him.

“He text us back to say that he was in good shape, he came off after 84 minutes, and then we have to wait until tomorrow morning when we see him.”

Meanwhile, it’s not such good news for Arsenal after the club confirmed Hector Bellerin faced an injury lay-off.