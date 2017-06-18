Alexis demanding £420k wages to move to Bayern – report

Bayern reportedly believe that Alexis Sanchez is trying to force a move to Manchester City by demanding ridiculous wages to move to Germany.

Bayern Munich and City are thought to be the two main contenders for the signature of Sanchez, whose Arsenal contract expires next summer.

The Gunners are reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, so they would favour shipping Sanchez off to the Bundesliga if he does indeed leave the Emirates Stadium.

But the Sunday Mirror report that the Chilean’s excessive wage demands could ‘price Bayern out’ of a move.

Simon Mullocks reports that Sanchez wants £420,000 a week to move to Germany, which would work out at a hefty £21.85million a year.

Arsenal want £50m for a player with one year remaining on his contract – another stumbling block for any potential buyer – but City believe Sanchez’s demands could be lowered to a paltry £300,000 a week if he were to remain in England.