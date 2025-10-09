Real Madrid are interested in both Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez, but there is a clear preference among the Spanish club’s bosses, according to a reliable source, as we analyse why the former is more likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu than the latter.

Mac Allister and Fernandez are two of the best midfielders in the world, and both play for Argentina. While Mac Allister has won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup with Liverpool since his transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, Fernandez has developed into one of the finest midfielders since his switch to Chelsea from Benfica in 2023, winning the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Real Madrid’s interest in Mac Allister is ‘genuine’, but Liverpool have no plans to sell the 26-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Enzo Fernandez, with Chelsea open to the ‘possibility of selling the 24-year-old but for a lot more than the £106.8million (€122.5m, $143.6m) the Blues paid for him.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has put Fernandez’s price-tag at €130m (£113m, $152m).

It would not be not an easy choice to pick between Mac Allister and Fernandez, but Jones has revealed that Madrid prefer the latter.

Jones said on the Ranks FC Podcast: “But from what I hear, Alexis Mac Allister as well, of course, is also linked with Real Madrid. And there is some genuine interest around that, too.

“But I’m hearing more about Enzo Fernandez. And if there’s a narrative to be built up right now, I think Fernandez to Madrid is one that gathers pace.”

Who is more achievable for Real Madrid – Alexis Mac Allister or Enzo Fernandez?

It would not be easy for Madrid to sign either Mac Allister or Fernandez next summer, but Los Blancos have a better chance of landing the Liverpool star than the Chelsea ace.

Even though Fernandez’s ‘dream’ is to play for Madrid, according to the Spanish media, Chelsea’s transfer demands are prohibitive.

Fernandez is also under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2032, which means that the Blues are not under any pressure to sell him.

Mac Allister has previously spoken of his desire to play in LaLiga and is also out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2028.

The midfielder has been in and out of the team this season with injury issues also affecting him, with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes blaming Liverpool for Mac Allister’s underwhelming displays when he has played.

If Mac Allister does not end the season as a regular in the Liverpool starting line-up, then it is likely that he will consider his future at Anfield, which would open the door for Madrid.

