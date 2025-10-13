Real Madrid have cooled their interest in one of Liverpool’s most important players, according to a report in the Spanish media, with the Anfield star’s underwhelming performances this season said to have raised doubts among the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid at the end of last season, and there is a very good chance that Ibrahima Konate could swap Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu next summer when he becomes a free agent, with the France international centre-back having yet to commit his future to the defending Premier League champions.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is also on Real Madrid’s radar, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that the Spanish and European giants’ interest in the Argentina international is ‘genuine’, as reported on September 20.

Jones has since reported that Real Madrid prefer Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez to Mac Allister, and a new report in Spain has brought a further update on the situation of the Liverpool ace.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has reported that Mac Allister’s ‘poor start this season has Real Madrid doubting him’.

While noting in the headline ‘Surprise with Mac Allister and Real Madrid’, the report has added that Los Blancos have ‘changed their view’ on the Argentina international star ‘after his recent matches’.

Mac Allister was one of the ‘most popular midfielders’ being discussed at Madrid in recent seasons, but that is not the case right now.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Chelsea ace Fernandez and AZ star Kees Smit are ahead of Mac Allister in ‘Real Madrid’s preference’, according to the report.

Real Madrid are already well stocked in midfield and will not rush to make a new signing for that particular department.

Los Blancos, who are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season, will be ‘increasingly selective’ over the players they sign in the upcoming transfer windows.

Mac Allister has made nine appearances for Liverpool so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

Alexis Mac Allister price also prohibitive for Real Madrid

Defensa Central has added that Liverpool will not sell Mac Allister for anything less than €100million (£87m, $116m)

That is a huge sum of money for any club, including Madrid, to pay for a player who has suffered a dip in form in recent weeks.

There have been injury issues for the 26-year-old as well, with Paul Scholes also recently suggesting that Liverpool splashing the cash and making a lot of signings in the summer transfer window has mentally unsettled Mac Allister, who won the Premier League title with the Reds last season, and the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

The Manchester United legend said on The Overlap: “Salah’s an obvious one for now.

“But I thought Mac Allister was brilliant last season. I think he really controlled lots of games, didn’t he? He’s been in and out [this season].

“With Liverpool signing loads of players, it’s probably fried his head a little bit. He’s not really sure what’s what at the minute.

“We’re seven games into a Premier League season. These players are so good, it’ll soon work itself out.”

