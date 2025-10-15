Liverpool midfielder ‘almost a false nine’ as Real Madrid ‘Galacticos’ plan takes shape

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexis Mac Allister has been further vindicated by the Liverpool midfielder’s superb performance for Argentina against Puerto Rico on international duty, and Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso will have been quietly impressed by how he adapted to a new role.

Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, and Madrid are keen on snapping up a few of them. Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the end of last season and plan to secure the services of Ibrahima Konate as a free agent next summer when his current contract with the defending Premier League champions runs out.

Ryan Gravenberch has also been linked with Real Madrid, and while sources have told TEAMtalk that it is not ‘a live pursuit yet’, we can confirm the Spanish and European giants’ interest in Mac Allister.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on September 20 that Real Madrid’s interest in Mac Allister is ‘genuine’, although Liverpool do not want to sell the midfielder in 2026.

Los Blancos have long taken a shine to the Argentina international midfielder, with Sport claiming back in July that Mac Allister is one of the ‘Galacticos’ that Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants.

There have been murmurs recently that Madrid have cooled their interest in Mac Allister because of his underwhelming performances for Liverpool in the opening weeks of the new season, but his display for Argentina is sure to have changed Los Blancos’ minds.

Granted, it was just Puerto Rico and it was just a friendly, but Mac Allister played a starring role in Argentina’s 6-0 win at the Chase Stadium in Miami.

Mac Allister started in a rather unfamiliar role on the left wing, as Argentina lined up in a 4-4-2 formation.

The midfielder scored two goals, first in the 14th minute and then in the 36th minute, as the Argentine press was impressed.

TyC Sport noted that Mac Allister played almost like a false nine and could have scored more than the two goals that he did.

The Argentine publication gave the Liverpool star 8 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and observed: ‘He was almost a false nine, scoring 2 goals and having the potential to score a few more as well.’

Ole, too, gave Mac Allister 8 out of 10 and wrote: ‘He was a frequent presence in the box and showed his impressive performance: an opportunistic header to deflect Nico González’s shot for the 1-0 lead, and then in goal-scoring mode to convert the third with a powerful finish. The best player in the midfield and on the team.’

READ NEXT 🌐 The most ridiculous €65m Real Madrid transfer rumour you will read this season

Alexis Mac Allister focused on Liverpool now

Clarin rated Mac Allister’s performance 9 out of 10 and observed: ‘A brace to confirm his goal-scoring prowess, beyond his play. He’s dangerous in the box. He has a clear touch and looks for the best option.”

There was further praise from BolaVip, who noted: ‘With two goals, he was the most decisive player in the match thanks to his efficiency and goal-scoring instinct.

‘He scored two goals and cemented his position as the most successful midfielder of the Scaloni era.’

Amid all the praise and Madrid’s interest in him, Mac Allister is not carried away and has made it clear on Instagram that he is focused on Liverpool now that the international break is over.

Mac Allister wrote after the match: “End of a positive tour with two goals 😜

“It’s always a pleasure to spend a few days with the guys from @afaseleccion

“All focus now on @liverpoolfc and the team’s upcoming matches.”

Liverpool will take on Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, and Mac Allister will hope that his impressive performance for Argentina will have convinced manager Arne Slot to give him a place in the starting line-up.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid news: Tottenham raid, Chelsea plan

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur are determined to sign a top Real Madrid playmaker even though Los Blancos have no plans to sell him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, the plan that Chelsea have hatched to stop Real Madrid from signing their star midfielder.

And finally, a defender that Liverpool are already in talks with is keen on a move to Real Madrid instead.

POLL: Who is most likely to win the Champions League?