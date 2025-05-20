Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to sign Alexis Mac Allister, according to a Spanish report, as the Liverpool midfielder’s comments on his future come to light.

Ancelotti is stepping down as the Madrid head coach at the end of the season and will become the new Brazil boss. Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has already said his goodbyes to Bayer Leverkusen and is set to replace Ancelotti in the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat.

It has been a disappointing season for Madrid, as Los Blancos have failed to win La Liga, lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and were knocked out by Arsenal at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

According to Defensa Central, before Ancelotti’s (imminent) departure, he has already prepared a list of players that he would like Madrid to sign and offload.

The legendary Italian manager is willing to let Jesus, Vallejo, Lucas Vazquez, and Fran García leave for good and wants Arda Guler and Endrick to go on loan.

Ancelotti is also understood to be the catalyst behind Madrid’s move for Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is widely expected that the right-back will move to Los Blancos on a free transfer, with the England international having already announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan manager also wants a centre-back, a left-back and a midfielder. Madrid have already signed Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth and are in talks over landing Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras.

Defensa Central has revealed that Liverpool and Argentina international star Mac Allister would be Ancelotti’s ‘favourite’ midfielder to sign.

The Spanish news outlet does not mention whether the Madrid bosses would heed Ancelotti’s advice and has noted: ‘In the end, his departure will negate several of those moves’.

Interestingly, the same source reported last week that incoming Madrid manager Alonso wants to sign Mac Allister from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The former Madrid midfielder is so keen on the 26-year-old World Cup winner that he is willing to sell Brazil international forward Rodrygo to fund a move for the Liverpool ace.

Mac Allister was a key player in Liverpool’s Premier League success this season, with manager Arne Slot noting in The Independent earlier this month: “He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but (with) a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity.”

What Alexis Mac Allister has said about his Liverpool future

In April, Mac Allister gave an interview to TyC Sports where he spoke about his life at Liverpool.

The midfielder has been on the books of the Merseyside club since 2023 when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Responding to speculation that Madrid want him, Mac Allister said: “I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.”

After winning the Premier League title, Mac Allister further reiterated his love for the Liverpool fans.

Mac Allister wrote on Instagram: “I never forget where I come from. From a family that taught me the value of hard work, from dreams born with an Irish surname and a truly Argentine heart.

“And today, from Liverpool, it writes an unforgettable chapter.

“When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined.

“Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield… I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

“It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy.

“Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.

“Thank you to my family, who were always there. Thank you to the club, for believing in me. Thank you to football, for giving me so much. And thank you to all of you, for making it eternal.

“This is Liverpool. This is what it means to be champions.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate offer, Rodrygo fee

Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of a midfield target, according to a report.

While Liverpool are also keen on the international star, he has made it clear to his club that he wants to wait for an offer from Madrid.

A Spanish report has revealed that Madrid are ready to make an offer for Ibrahima Konate.

It has been revealed how much the Spanish and European giants are ‘willing’ to pay for the Liverpool and France international central defender.

Meanwhile, Madrid are said to have decided on a fee for Rodrygo.

Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on a summer deal for the Brazil international forward.

