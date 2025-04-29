Real Madrid have learnt the transfer fee they will have to pay for Alexis Mac Allister, according to a report, as the Liverpool midfielder’s comments on his future at Anfield come to light.

What promised to be a very successful season for Madrid could end up in huge disappointment. Los Blancos were comprehensively defeated by Arsenal over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga table, with just five more rounds of matches left.

Ancelotti looks set to be leaving Madrid, with the Italian manager reportedly on the verge of becoming the new Brazil manager.

There will be changes in the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu as well, with club president Florentino Perez keen on getting back to the top, and it has been reported in the Spanish media that one of the players that Madrid would love to have for next season is Mac Allister.

Marca has revealed that, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Madrid are also dreaming of securing the services of his Liverpool team-mate Mac Allister.

The problem is that Liverpool have just won the Premier League and do not want to lose any of their best players.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored five goals and given four assists in 30 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Defensa Central has reported that Liverpool want €100million (£85m, $114m) for the 26-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina.

According to Empire of the Kop, Madrid view Mac Allister as a long-term successor to Toni Kroos and are ready to pay £76.5m for him this summer.

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £35million, although that could rise to £55m with potential add-ons.

What Alexis Mac Allister has said about his future

Earlier this month, Mac Allister gave an interview to TyC Sports where he spoke about his life at Liverpool.

The midfielder made it clear that he is happy at Liverpool amid interest from Madrid and does not plan to push for a move anytime soon.

The Argentina international said: “I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present.

“As much as the club loves me, if I play badly this weekend, they will lose interest.

“I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t need to. So I have a lot of respect for the club and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other institutions.”

After winning the Premier League title on Sunday, Mac Allister further reiterated his love for the Liverpool fans with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Mac Allister wrote: “I never forget where I come from. From a family that taught me the value of hard work, from dreams born with an Irish surname and a truly Argentine heart.

“And today, from Liverpool, it writes an unforgettable chapter.

“When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined.

“Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield… I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

“It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy.

“Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.

“Thank you to my family, who were always there. Thank you to the club, for believing in me. Thank you to football, for giving me so much. And thank you to all of you, for making it eternal.

“This is Liverpool. This is what it means to be champions.”

