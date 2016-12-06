Alexis not the only perfect 10; stats show Rojo isn’t all bad

Alexis Sanchez & Marcos Rojo: Impressive stats this weekend

Alexis Sanchez & Marcos Rojo: Impressive stats this weekend

Alexis Sanchez, predictably, scored a perfect 10 in the weekend’s stats – but he wasn’t the only one – as we look at the best and worst in the Premier League on matchday 14.

The Arsenal man was on fire with a sensational hat-trick as the Gunners put hapless West Ham to the sword. After the game, our Player ratings also handed him a perfect 10, while our Monday Verdict discussed how much better Arsenal are with the Chilean operating as a central striker.

However, he wasn’t the only Arsenal star to score 10/10, while two Tottenham players also impressed this weekend.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo’s displays have been widely criticised by Manchester United fans, though a look at the latest stats suggest the player might not be quite as bad as made out.

Here, whoscored.com pick out the winners and losers of matchday 13 in the Premier League – with a surprise Middlesbrough performer putting in the best performance of the weekend….

 

Hightest-rated players

Eriksen – 10
Oxlade-Chamberlain – 10
Alexis – 10
Kane – 9.30
Muniesa – 9.04

 

Most shots on target

Harry Kane: Came to life in dying moments

Kane – 6
Alexis – 4
Eriksen – 4
Anichebe – 3
Aguero – 3

 

Most successful dribbles

Sofiane Boufal: Scores winner for Saints

Boufal – 10
Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6
Redmond – 6
Watmore – 6
Hazard – 5

 

Most chances created

Christian Eriksen: Yet to find net in Premier League

Eriksen – 7
Alexis – 5
De Bruyne – 5
Van Aanholt – 5
4 players – 4

 

Most touches

Jordan Henderson

Henderson – 104
Dier – 102
De Bruyne – 99
Fonte – 98
Eriksen / Herrera – 94

 

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

John Stones: Keeps Diego Costa at bay

Stones – 97% (33 passes)
Davies – 96.6% (29 passes)
Ozil – 96.5% (57 passes)
Forshaw – 96.5% (57 passes)
Ramsey – 95% (20 passes)

 

Most aerials won

Ashley Barnes: Grabbed the winner

Barnes – 10
Negredo – 9
Benteke – 9
Dawson – 9
Rojo – 8

 

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Idrissa Gueye: His manager has been singing his praises

Gueye – 10
Coquelin – 10
Soares – 10
Otamendi – 9
Romeu – 9

 

Most defensive clearances

Steve Cook: Celebrates Bournemouth's winner

Cook – 19
Amat – 15
Rojo – 13
Van der Hoorn – 13
Delaney – 12
Lovren – 12

 

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Craig Dawson: Defender signed 12-month extension

Craig Dawson – 40% (30 passes)
Lukaku – 40% (25 passes)
Rondon – 44.4% (18 passes)
Watmore – 44.4% (18 passes)
Deeney – 45% (20 passes)

 

Most unsuccessful touches

Islam Slimani: Celebrates opening his Leicester account

Slimani – 6
Okaka – 5
Benteke – 5
Mane – 5
6 players – 4

 

Most times dispossessed

Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace record signing

Benteke – 7
Diomande – 7
Rondon – 6
Cleverley – 6
Puncheon – 5
Townsend – 5

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com, where you can find yet more stats, including live in-game data and unique player and team ratings. You can follow all the scores, statistics, live player and team ratings with the new free-to-download WhoScored iOS app.

Stats