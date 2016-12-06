Alexis not the only perfect 10; stats show Rojo isn’t all bad

Alexis Sanchez, predictably, scored a perfect 10 in the weekend’s stats – but he wasn’t the only one – as we look at the best and worst in the Premier League on matchday 14.

The Arsenal man was on fire with a sensational hat-trick as the Gunners put hapless West Ham to the sword. After the game, our Player ratings also handed him a perfect 10, while our Monday Verdict discussed how much better Arsenal are with the Chilean operating as a central striker.

However, he wasn’t the only Arsenal star to score 10/10, while two Tottenham players also impressed this weekend.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo’s displays have been widely criticised by Manchester United fans, though a look at the latest stats suggest the player might not be quite as bad as made out.

Here, whoscored.com pick out the winners and losers of matchday 13 in the Premier League – with a surprise Middlesbrough performer putting in the best performance of the weekend….

Hightest-rated players

Eriksen – 10

Oxlade-Chamberlain – 10

Alexis – 10

Kane – 9.30

Muniesa – 9.04

Most shots on target

Kane – 6

Alexis – 4

Eriksen – 4

Anichebe – 3

Aguero – 3

Most successful dribbles

Boufal – 10

Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

Redmond – 6

Watmore – 6

Hazard – 5

Most chances created

Eriksen – 7

Alexis – 5

De Bruyne – 5

Van Aanholt – 5

4 players – 4

Most touches

Henderson – 104

Dier – 102

De Bruyne – 99

Fonte – 98

Eriksen / Herrera – 94

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Stones – 97% (33 passes)

Davies – 96.6% (29 passes)

Ozil – 96.5% (57 passes)

Forshaw – 96.5% (57 passes)

Ramsey – 95% (20 passes)

Most aerials won

Barnes – 10

Negredo – 9

Benteke – 9

Dawson – 9

Rojo – 8

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Gueye – 10

Coquelin – 10

Soares – 10

Otamendi – 9

Romeu – 9

Most defensive clearances

Cook – 19

Amat – 15

Rojo – 13

Van der Hoorn – 13

Delaney – 12

Lovren – 12

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Craig Dawson – 40% (30 passes)

Lukaku – 40% (25 passes)

Rondon – 44.4% (18 passes)

Watmore – 44.4% (18 passes)

Deeney – 45% (20 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Slimani – 6

Okaka – 5

Benteke – 5

Mane – 5

6 players – 4

Most times dispossessed

Benteke – 7

Diomande – 7

Rondon – 6

Cleverley – 6

Puncheon – 5

Townsend – 5

