Alexis Sanchez admits London life is “stressful”

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that life in London can be “stressful” amid talks he may leave Arsenal.

The Chilean joined the Gunners in 2014 from Barcelona and has been a huge hit at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 41 Premier League goals – including 12 already this season.

However, his contract expires in 2018 and there is no hint that the club are close to agreeing fresh terms with the forward reportedly holding out for more money.

And Gunners fans won’t be pleased to hear that he is finding life in busy London a bit of chore.

“I like to go to London to eat something or have a drink with my friends,” Sanchez told the Arsenal magazine. “However, I am a very home-loving person and I spend a lot of time at home.

“I do explore the city if I have the time for it but normally I would rather stay relaxed at home. London can be a stressful place because it’s crowded and it’s a big city.

“Our routines as footballers can be energy-consuming too. You play one game after another, meet new people every day and travel a lot. That is why I try to disconnect and relax as soon as I get some time off.”

