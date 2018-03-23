Sanchez admits to ‘psychological exhaustion’ amid Man Utd struggles

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has made the shock admission that he is ‘psychologically and emotionally exhausted’.

The Chile international has struggled to settle in to life at Old Trafford, scoring just once since his arrival from Arsenal in January.

Speaking ahead of Chile’s friendly in Sweden, Sanchez even admitted he considered skipping international duty to try and find form.

“After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come here [to Sweden, with the national team],” he admitted.

“I had asked permission to miss these games, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united.”

The 29-year-old also took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself training with the Chile team captioned: “I know you’re tired.

“I know you are psychologically and emotionally exhausted.

“BUT YOU HAVE TO SMILE AND CONTINUE.”

Meanwhile, a report in the Telegraph claims that Jose Mourinho faces a battle to get the best out of Paul Pogba and Sanchez amid concerns over their mental state.

Recent reports have suggested that Sanchez could be set for a move back to Spain, while Mino Raiola has apparently been offering Pogba around to some of Europe’s top clubs.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: Top Ten: Tennis’ most lusciously luxurious left-handed players (Tennis365)