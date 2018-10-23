Manchester United have reportedly told Alexis Sanchez he can move on this January – should he find anyone to match his wage demands.

Sanchez joined United in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January, but has struggled to find anywhere near his best form and has only scored four goals for the club – and now reports claim Jose Mourinho is ready to move him on when the transfer window reopens.

It seems Mourinho and the club are convinced the back-in-form Anthony Martial represents a better option in their attack – and they want to offload Sanchez if they can find a taker and replace the Chilean with a cut-price replacement.

And according to De Telegraaf, the man in Mourinho’s sights is Tottenham target Steven Bergwijn, who will be available for just £17.5million in January due to a clause in his PSV Eindhoven contract.

The 21-year-old was given his first senior cap by Ronald Koeman for Holland during their 3-0 UEFA Nations League success over Germany last weekend.

The paper claims United have watched him in action several times over recent weeks and it’s suggested they will now look to strike a deal as soon – if they can move Sanchez on.

The Daily Mail claims Sanchez has been informed of the news and his agent is actively in talks with five – as yet unnamed – clubs over a potential deal, which could be initially on loan.

The former Arsenal man won’t be in the squad for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Juventus – with Mourinho providing a typically bland response when questioned why he wouldn’t be in the squad.

The paper adds, however, that offloading Sanchez could prove problematic for United, with his wages being the major stumbling block. They estimate the player is on around £465,000 a week at Old Trafford – and it’s feared that could cause a huge problem for interested clubs.

It’s even suggested United may need to offer Sanchez a costly settlement to bring an end to his stay at the club.

Either way, it seems the forward’s year-long stint at Old Trafford will soon be coming to an inglorious end.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.