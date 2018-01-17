Alexis Sanchez agrees Man Utd move as huge £120m outlay is revealed

Manchester United are a huge step closer to completing the signing of Alexis Sanchez after it was reported the Chilean had agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old Arsenal star is reported by the Daily Telegraph to have agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal to keep player at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022. The paper claims Sanchez will earn £14million a year at Old Trafford, or around £270,000 a week – making him the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

United stole a march on fellow suitors Manchester City and Chelsea by offering the staggering package to the former Barcelona man, who is now on the brink of leaving Arsenal after a three-and-a-half-year stay.

Furthermore, the Telegraph claims Sanchez will cost United over £60million in up front costs once the price tag, fees to his agent and signing-on fee are taken into account.

That will mean, should the move go through and should Sanchez stay at Old Trafford for the duration of the contract, he will cost the club the best part of £120million.

Discussing the cost of the player earlier this week, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: “Gone are the days where you can think a Bosman signing is going to cost you less than it would do if you were paying a fee to a club.”

READ MORE: Man Utd boosted as Arsenal stars make a stand against Sanchez

However, according to reports, the transfer still hinges on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his decision on whether to join Arsenal. Wednesday’s papers claimed the player was seeking parity with Sanchez before making the switch to the Emirates. Mkhitaryan currently earns £190,000 a week at Old Trafford and Arsenal are seemingly reluctant to offer him a raise. On the front, the transfer of the former Dortmund man to the Emirates still appears some way off.

Meanwhile, news of Sanchez’s potential big-money deal, in what has already been an incredible month, has been picked up by Manchester Airport, who have vowed to keep their eyes peeled for the player amid talk he was set to fly into the city to wrap up the deal.

A United fan tweeted: “Can you please announce @Alexis_Sanchez to @ManUtd??? @manairport”

And the airport’s verified Twitter account replied: “We’ve got our eyes pealed (sic) [winking emoji].”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.