Alexis Sanchez insists Manchester United will one day return to the “good old days of Sir Alex Ferguson” after issuing an apology for his inconsistent performances.

The Chilean has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018 and it’s no surprise to see United looking to offload him with his huge £425,000 a week – plus £75,000 appearance money – weighing heavy on the club.

Reports last week suggested that Alexis could find salvation back in Italy with Inter Milan pondering a move for the former Arsenal and Barcelona star. Juventus were also mentioned as potential suitors.

After his struggles last season, many expected the Chilean to fare better during his first full season at Old Trafford. But after a measly two goals in just 27 appearances, Sanchez has taken to Instagram to offer an apology.

“It was a very tough season…the fan (sic) are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens.

“Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries.

“Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects.

“I apologise to the fans for not being able to achieve our goals, Nevertheless we are Manchester United!

“Players and staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt.

“I’m certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson.”

Whether Sanchez will still be at the club to help in that perceived bright new era remains to be seen, especially given last month that it was reported that Ed Woodward hugely regrets bringing the player to United.

