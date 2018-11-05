Alexis Sanchez has urged Manchester United to make a January move for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, according to surprise claims in the Spanish media.

Jose Mourinho’s men have had a tough start to the new season and currently sit 7th in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders – and bitter rivals – Man City.

Successive Premier League wins against Everton and Bournemouth have at least improved the mood around Old Trafford, but defensive mistakes have continued to litter their performances.

United have already shipped 18 goals this season and it no secret that Mourinho will look to bring in at least one new centre-back in January.

The Red Devils chief failed in bids to land Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng over the summer, while Bournemouth stopper Nathan Ake is the latest name to be linked with a switch to Manchester.

But it would appear that Alderweireld’s central defensive partner at Spurs, Sanchez, is one player namesake Alexis would like to see join him at Old Trafford.

A report in Don Balon claims that Alexis Sanchez has recommended that the club tries to sign Tottenham’s record signing in the new year.

The Colombian has made 54 appearances for Spurs since making a £42million move from Ajax in the summer of 2017 and has been a regular this season due to an injury to Spurs stalwart Jan Vertonghen.

The 22-year-old is renowned for his pace and strength and has improved his game significantly since he first arrived in north London, however the likelihood of Spurs selling one of their top young stars when they are still in the title race and competing in numerous cup competitions seems incredibly unlikely.

To that end, Mourinho may have to turn his attentions elsewhere as he looks to shore up his leaky back line.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.