Alexis Sanchez speaks honestly about struggles at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has spoken out on his disappointing form since joining Manchester United and admitted that he has struggled to adjust at Old Trafford.

Sanchez joined United in a high-profile swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but while the Armenian has settled in well in north London, the Chilean has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Sanchez has played 10 times, scoring just once, and was dropped from the starting line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton.

Meanwhile, a report on Wednesday suggested United’s staff were concerned by Sanchez’s behaviour, with a ‘source’ saying his actions were was reminiscent of Angel Di Maria’s ill-fated time at Old Trafford.

Sanchez is currently with Chile’s national team ahead of their friendly with Sweden on Saturday but the forward admits he had considered skipping the international break such has been his poor run of form of late.

“As I am self-demanding, I expected something better,’ Sanchez said.

“After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly.

“I even hesitated to come here [with the national team], I had asked permission to miss these games, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united to start things well.”

Discussing why it has not gone well at Old Trafford, Sanchez explained:

“The change of club was something that was very abrupt, it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January.

“Many things have happened in my life that are difficult.”

Sanchez’s struggles appear to be just one of a number of issues at Manchester United lately. Reports have suggested the squad feels Jose Mourinho is ‘bullying’ defender Luke Shaw, while reports on Wednesday suggested a major storm was brewing between Paul Pogba and the United boss.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the £500,000 a week wages that Sanchez commands will lead to a number of other United players asking for a pay rise, given the vast discrepancies between the pay packets at the club.

