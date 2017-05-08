Alexis Sanchez drops major Arsenal exit hint

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has dropped a big hint that he is ready to leave the club this summer.

The Chile international is the Gunners’ top scorer with 24 goals, but he has admitted he is disappointed that the club is not in a position to win the Premier League or Champions League.

Sanchez admitted that when he signed for £33million from Barcelona three years ago he expected Arsenal to compete for the title.

“I came here to win trophies – to compete in the Champions League semi-finals and to win the Premier League.

“I feel disappointed we aren’t in a position to win the Premier League or the Champions League. We do have the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up and we’ll give it our all to try to win it.

“What I want is to qualify for the Champions League, win the FA Cup then I’ll sit down with the club to decide what I’m going to do.”

Arsenal are on course to finish sixth in the league this season after a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sanchez has shown his frustration with teammates on the field, and now his comments appear to be those of a man ready for a change of scenery.