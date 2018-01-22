Alexis Sanchez explains how Jose Mourinho lured him to Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has suggested the prospect of playing for Jose Mourinho was a major factor in convincing him to move to Manchester United.

The Chilean star has completed a move to Old Trafford in a deal that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite way and make the former Arsenal man the Premier League’s highest paid player.

Manchester City had come close to landing the player before United and Mourinho made their move and it seemed the chance to play under the Portuguese coach was a significant factor for the former Barcelona and Udinese star.

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world,” Sanchez told the club’s official website. “I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

“The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down.

“I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

