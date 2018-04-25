Alexis Sanchez in sly dig at Arsenal as he reveals differences at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has suggested he has much greater chance of winning trophies at Manchester United than he did at Arsenal as he prepares to face his former club for the first time this weekend.

The Chilean made the move from north London to Old Trafford in January to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player on a reported £500,000 a week.

While Sanchez made a slow start to life in a United shirt, his form over the last few weeks has suggested he is finally adjusting to his new surroundings and, if you missed it, our Monday Verdict highlighted the progress he has made.

And ahead of the Manchester United v Arsenal clash at Old Trafford, the player has spoken about the main differences between the two clubs.

“It is very different here,” Sanchez told MUTV.

“I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.

“We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win.”

Sanchez won the FA Cup twice during his time at Arsenal and he can add a third winners’ medal to his collection when United face Chelsea at Wembley on May 19.

Meanwhile, victory for United on Sunday will help secure second place in the Premier League ahead of nearest challengers Liverpool.

