Sanchez in touching tribute to ‘football master’ Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal manager announced he would end his 22-year reign at the club at the end of the season.

The Chilean moved to north London from Barcelona in July 2014 and went on to establish himself as one of the Gunners’ key players before leaving for Manchester United earlier this year.

Sanchez, who scored 80 goals in 165 appearances for Arsenal, revealed he has been in recent contact with Wenger and described the Frenchman in glowing terms on Saturday evening.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham at Wembley, Sanchez said: “I texted him yesterday to wish him the best. I could not say anything on social media but I texted him and he replied to me saying thank you to me.

“It’s sad because he is a historical football legend, I always said he is a gentleman and a football master, he taught me a lot about respect and to be professional.

“I’m just so thankful to him.”

