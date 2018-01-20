Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan deals take significant step forward

Alexis Sanchez is undergoing a medical at Manchester United after it was reported his move to Old Trafford would be done separately to Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sale to Arsenal.

It was previously thought that both deals were directly linked to one another – but the Daily Mirror John Cross writes that the Sanchez and Mkhitaryan moves will no longer be a swap deal for the two players. That had caused complications in the valuation of the two players, holding up the deal.

Instead, there will be two separate moves for two separate transfer fees – meaning both players and respective clubs can complete and announce the deals in their own good time.

Swap deals are often very difficult to negotiate given the complications involved with player-plus-cash deals, which is why they so rarely happen. But if both clubs get the player they want, this arrangement will make everyone happy.

Alexis Sanchez says goodbye to Arsenal teammates after dramatic late development in transfer saga | @johncrossmirror https://t.co/X7EMneLdGA pic.twitter.com/rdTEofcLg8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 19, 2018

Sanchez has already said his goodbyes to his Arsenal teammates ahead of the move to Old Trafford, while Mkhitaryan did exactly the same at Manchester United.

It is now expected both deals could be finalised this weekend, with both transfers expected to cost their respective clubs fees of around £35million.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.