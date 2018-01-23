Sanchez names Man Utd star he is most happy to have on his side

Manchester United new boy Alexis Sanchez has admitted he is delighted to have David De Gea on his side, rather than against him.

The Chilean completed his move to Old Trafford on Monday evening in a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the other direction and the former Arsenal man has labelled the Spain No 1 as one of the world’s best players.

Sanchez will train with his new colleagues at the club’s Carrington training base for the first time on Tuesday and was quick to highlight De Gea’s abilities.

“I’ve not had the chance to get to know them personally or spend time with any of my teammates up to now, but of course I know them from having played against them in the past,” said Sanchez.

“I believe that David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

“He’s a player who I’ve always found it hard to score past, and so for me he is right up there with the best keepers in the world.”

Sanchez’s record against Man Utd when De Gea was in goal was not exactly something to crow about: the Chilean registered just one goal in eight appearances against the Spaniard, with De Gea making an astonishing 13 saves the last time the sides met in United’s 3-1 victory last month.

Sanchez could make his debut on Friday when Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Huish Park to take on Yeovil in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

WATCH! Murray, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic show off their football skills. (Tennis365)

PLANET SPORT EXCLUSIVE! Andre Agassi talks about Djokovic and the women’s game (Tennis365)