Alexis Sanchez on Arsenal future and reason for on-pitch sulks

Alexis Sanchez seems increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Arsenal after revealing the club will decide his future, not him.

The Chile frontman has been outstanding in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the Gunners, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

The 28-year-old, who has been strongly linked with moves to Juventus and PSG, is out of contract in the summer of 2018 and has refused to speak openly about what the future holds for him.

“I cannot tell you now (about my future),” Sanchez said. “We have to wait until the end of the season. As I always say, it doesn’t depend on me. It depends on the club. What they like, what they don’t like.

“I always said the same: I try to do my best, to support the team, to score goals, to win victories. And we will see at the end. If they like that I carry on, or they don’t. Whatever they want, we will see it at the end of the tournament.”

Sanchez has also explained why he often looks a frustrated figure on the pitch, adding: “Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here… because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior.

“Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title.”