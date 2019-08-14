There’s been more reports of a growing discord between Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United after a report claimed the Chilean had been involved in a furious row with a young teammate.

Sanchez, who is battling for his future at United and is the subject of more speculation in Wednesday’s newspapers, reportedly exchanged angry words with Mason Greenwood during a training session.

According to The Sun, Sanchez confronted Greenwood after being fouled by the 17-year-old during one of the Chilean’s first sessions back in training, having returned from the Copa America with a hamstring problem this summer.

As per the report, ‘angry words were exchanged between the pair’ with the headline in the paper stating the Chilean was left ‘fuming’ following the challenge, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prepared for the new campaign.

And separately the Chile star also spent time working away from the squad in his bid to return to action and play a part in United’s campaign, having found himself behind his teammates after returning from South America with another injury.

While clashes between teammates are often par the course during training sessions and little would normally be made of such a confrontation, you can help but feel that with Sanchez more is made of it given the way the spotlight is very firmly fixed on his shoulders.

Solskjaer, who brought Greenwood off the bench during Sunday’s 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, insists Sanchez can come good for United this season, saying: “For me, as a coach and a manager, (his stature and track record) gives me great belief because we know what he’s capable of,” Solskjaer said.

“We have to find that way – me with Alexis, with the team – because there’s a top, top player there.

“And if we get him firing, he can get us 20 goals easily if he gets on a good run, and that’s the thing.”

That’s a view backed by former United striker Louis Saha, who has explained why he thinks Sanchez could yet play his part this season.

Speaking to Bwin, Saha said: “Sanchez’s poor form has been a mystery, but he could single handedly bring Utd back in to the top four if he can find his rhythm again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the ideal man to get his Midas touch back.

“Players go through rough patches and when the team is playing well, it can be covered up as you’re still winning. When Sanchez joined Utd he was instantly thrown in to the deep end and all eyes were on him and have been ever since.”

