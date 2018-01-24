Alexis Sanchez recommends dream Man Utd signing to Mourinho

Alexis Sanchez is reported to have told Jose Mourinho he should do all in his power to bring Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti to Old Trafford.

The Chilean completed his much-anticipated move to Old Trafford on Monday evening, becoming the highest-paid player in Premier League history as United and Mourinho step up plans to challenge Manchester City for the title next season.

It’s reported Mourinho has persuaded executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and United’s money men to loosen the purse strings at Old Trafford and it’s claimed that Sanchez, in one of his first chats with the United boss, suggested the defender he would most like to see sign.

Spanish website Don Balon claim Sanchez has taken advantage of his powerful status at Old Trafford to recommend Mourinho brings in Umtiti, whom has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The defender has a €60million (£52.3m) release clause in his Barcelona contract and the La Liga club are currently in talks with the player with the aim to hand him a new deal and raise the buyout significantly.

And while Sanchez and Mourinho would both like to see the player brought in at Old Trafford, it seems they may have a hard time convincing him to move, with the former Lyon man known to be keen to extend his agreement at the Nou Camp.

