Alexis Sanchez reveals Sir Alex chats and why Man Utd is dream move

Alexis Sanchez has revealed he has realised a dream signing for Manchester United after completing his switch from Arsenal on Monday.

The finishing touches to the deal were made on Monday and an announcement that the two 29-year-olds had traded places was made at 6pm.

And the Chilean, who has been handed the iconic Manchester United No 7 shirt, insists playing for the Red Devils is something he has always aspired to.

“Since I was a young lad I’ve always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I’m not just saying that because I’m here now and today it’s come true,” Sanchez told MUTV.

“I always said as a kid that I’d like to play for United and I once spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about it. We chatted for around 20 minutes. And I told him that my dream was to come here to Manchester United.

“It really is a massive club, very powerful, and so now when I got the opportunity to come here I looked at the badge and my hairs just stood up on end because it’s a powerful club and the biggest in England.”

Sanchez has been accused of only joining United for the money, but the player hit back at his critics on Instagram, where he wrote: “There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage.

“I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister (Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger) to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contribution.”

