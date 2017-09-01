Alexis Sanchez threatens to never pull on Arsenal shirt again

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly threatened to go on strike from Arsenal after a move to Manchester City fell through.

City reportedly agreed a fee for the Chilean forward on deadline day with the Gunners closing in on his £92million replacement Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

However, Lemar is understood to have snubbed Arsenal in favour of a move to Liverpool, who themselves failed to sign the France international.

Subsequently the collapse of the deal to sign Lemar meant that Sanchez’s reported transfer to City also fell through.

And Goal claims that Sanchez has “no motivation” to play under Arsene Wenger anymore and feels that he has been “messed around” by the club.

Fernando Felicevich, who is Sanchez’s agent, is furious that a deal was called off despite indications from Arsenal that it was possible.

Reports also claim that City will look to tempt Sanchez to the Etihad in January in a cut-price £30million deal and provide him with wages of £300,000-a-week plus a big signing on fee.

With one year left on his current contract, Sanchez would be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements in January with clubs outside of England.