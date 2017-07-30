Alexis Sanchez to ask to leave Arsenal in favour of City move

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez will demand to leave the club in favour of a move to Manchester City, a report claims.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Chile international will hand in a transfer request next week in order to push through a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez has just one year remaining on his current deal, and has refused to sign a new contract at Arsenal amid reported interest from Pep Guardiola.

Reports suggest that the former Barcelona man is demanding £400k-a-week in wages, something which saw interest from Bayern Munich fade.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express state that PSG will make a £35m bid for Sanchez as soon as they have smashed the world transfer record to sign Neymar.

Sanchez was due to return to training with Arsenal on Sunday, but due to a bout of flu he has been granted extra time off.

Wenger confirmed the illness, but is confident his star man will stay at the club.

“He has flu, yes. I had him on text yesterday,” he said after yesterday’s 5-2 win over Benfica.

“There’s no development – he is staying, of course.”