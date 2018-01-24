Sanchez trains with Man Utd as star heaps praise on Mourinho

Alexis Sanchez has trained with his new Manchester United teammates for the first time as the Chilean highlighted the role Jose Mourinho played in his move.

The former Arsenal man completed his switch from the Gunners on Monday evening and met his new teammates for the first time on Wednesday morning as he made the short drive from the Lowry Hotel in the city centre to the club’s Carrington training base.

The star is based at the hotel with his family and two dogs as he begins the task of house-hunting in the area, having made the short drive to Carrington in his flash Bentley supercar.

The player is in contention to make his Manchester United debut on Friday night in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Yeovil and indicating how Mourinho convinced him to sign, he told MUTV: “He [Mourinho] indicated it is important for the club for me to be here.

“I also believe that the club itself cared about me joining and I got the impression that they were keen for me to come here and wear the No 7 shirt.

“I think that also gets through to the player.

“Players sometimes need to feel important and loved by the club.

“That was one of the things that attracted me to come here, along with the manager, who is a person who won everything in Italy, the same as he did in Spain, and I think he is a manager who likes to win.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.