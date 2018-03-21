Odd Alexis Sanchez behaviour causing Man Utd increasing alarm

Manchester United’s coaching staff are growing increased worried about Alexis Sanchez amid reports the Chilean is acting unusually in his new surroundings.

Sanchez joined United in a high-profile swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but while the Armenian has settled in well in north London, the Chilean has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Sanchez has played 10 times, scoring just once, and was dropped from the starting line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton.

And a report in the Daily Mail appears to cast major doubts over the player’s mental state amid concerns the player is already unhappy at the club.

The newspaper claims Sanchez eats alone in the canteen and regularly cuts an unhappy isolated figure.

The report even compares him to Angel Di Maria, whose similar behaviour at Old Trafford saw him leave the club after just one season.

Sanchez, who is preparing with the Chile squad for their internationals against Sweden and Denmark, has a reputation for being single-minded and sullen at times.

And the report speculated he ‘comes across as a player who is having second thoughts over his decision to join United in a swap deal’.

Meanwhile, a source is told the paper: “He looks like someone who doesn’t want to be here.

“The whole thing doesn’t seem right and he looks like a lost boy. It was the same with Di Maria.”

The alleged problems with Sanchez appear to be just one of a number of issues at Manchester United lately. Reports have suggested the squad feels Jose Mourinho is ‘bullying’ defender Luke Shaw, while reports on Wednesday suggested a major storm was brewing between Paul Pogba and the United boss.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the £500,000 a week wages that Sanchez commands will lead to a number of other United players asking for a pay rise, given the vast discrepancies between the pay packets at the club.

