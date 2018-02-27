Sanchez wages a factor as Hazard considers Chelsea future

Eden Hazard is in no hurry to sign a new deal at Chelsea amid reports the Blues are pressuring the Belgian to put pen to paper on a bumper new five-year contract.

The Chelsea star is tied to the Blues until 2020 and while he has always maintained his happiness at Stamford Bridge, it is understood he will wait to see if Real Madrid intend to bid on him before he commits to a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea officials have opened talks with the player and have offered him a new deal that would see his salary doubled to £300,000 a week – making him far and away the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge.

But Alexis Sanchez’s recent move Manchester United, in which the Chilean signed a deal for £500,000 a week, could convince Hazard to seek more money elsewhere.

READ MORE: Report claims Man Utd officials ‘regret’ capture of Alexis Sanchez

And while the Belgian is unlikely to be swayed by money alone, Chelsea’s perilous position in fifth means failure to secure a return to the Champions League next season will be enough to convince Hazard to move on.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Sunday and now sit two points adrift of fourth-placed Spurs.

Much of Hazard’s chances of moving to Real Madrid could be determined by the outcome of Zinedine Zidane’s future. The Frenchman’s future at the Bernabeu is said to be under consideration following a disappointing campaign to date and his departure in the summer could see Real abandon their plans to move for Hazard.

Hazard remains one of Zidane’s top targets, but it is unknown whether a potential successor would be quite so keen on the former Lille star.

Should Chelsea be backed into a corner over Hazard, it is claimed they would value the Belgian at around a world-record £200million.

However, the Mail claims Chelsea have not given up hope of persuading Hazard to sign the new deal and the club are said to remain hopeful following talks with the player’s agent.

The Blues also hope to convince Hazard to stay by signalling their intention to strengthen the squad this summer, with Bayern Munich hotshot Robert Lewandowski mentioned as a serious target this summer, while they also hope to tie down Thibaut Courtois to a new deal too.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

Planet Sport quiz: Test your knowledge on the Davis Cup. (Tennis365)