Sweetener cited as reason for Alexis Sanchez transfer delay

Alexis Sanchez’s proposed move to Manchester United still appears some way off after a report claimed the player was seeking a £20million signing-on fee.

On Wednesday it was reported that the 29-year-old had agreed personal terms on a four-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford that would see him earn £14million a year – around £270,000 a week after tax – making him the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

However, a report in the Daily Star claims Sanchez is also requesting a £20million signing on fee from Manchester United to complete the move. While mammoth signing-on fees are usually associated with free transfers, the practice has become more commonplace in the game.

However, the ‘sweetener’ Sanchez is reportedly seeking from United is ensuring progress is not quite as smooth as initially expected and the paper reckons the deal, while edging closer, is still some way from being concluded.

The signing-on fee is in addition to the reported £35million transfer fee United have agreed to pay Arsenal, while agents fees would take the initial outlay on the player to £60million. That’s before he has even kicked a ball for the club.

Furthermore, Starsport believes that Chilean wage will be worth a staggering £500,000-a-week or £270,000-a-week AFTER tax.

In addition, United still hope to convince Arsenal to sanction the move regardless of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Wednesday’s papers claimed the player was seeking parity with Sanchez before making the switch to the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan currently earns £190,000 a week at Old Trafford and Arsenal are seemingly reluctant to offer him a raise. On the front, the transfer of the former Dortmund man to the Emirates still appears some way off.

However, United hope Arsenal’s stance will soften and they will allow Sanchez to move regardless of Mkhitaryan’s potential move to the Emirates or otherwise.

