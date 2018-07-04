Alisson agent provides big update on future of Liverpool, Chelsea target

Alisson will not think about moving away from Roma before his World Cup exploits with Brazil are over, according to the goalkeeper’s agent.

The Roma star has been strongly linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent weeks – and also remains a long-term target of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Fresh speculation on Alisson’s future arose in Wednesday’s European papers when it was suggested Roma were considering a move for Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen as a replacement for the Brazilian.

However, Alisson’s agent insists nothing will be determined over the player’s future until after the World Cup. Brazil face Belgium in the quarter-finals on Friday evening.

“Nothing will happen in the next few days,” agent Ze Maria Neis told Italian station Tele Radio Stereo.

“Alisson is 100% focused on the World Cup.”

Alisson is likely to command a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of €70million if he does get transfered this summer – and former Reds defender Steve Nicol insists it would be money well spent.

“In a heartbeat,” said Nicol, when asked if he would spend such money in order to sign Alisson.

“We sat here and mulled over the price tag for [Virgil] Van Dijk – did Van Dijk make a difference? My goodness did he make a difference. This team was transformed with Van Dijk in it.

“So imagine what would happen if they got Alisson. If you want to go for the big prizes you need to have good players and good players cost money.

“But you know what? Liverpool have the money. If you’ve got it, you spend it tomorrow, or in 10 minutes’ time, if you’ve got the opportunity.

“Do you buy two average players or one great player? You buy the great player.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport:

John Nicholson: Wimbledon isn’t like the World Cup, so stop pretending nationality counts (Tennis365)

Win Or Lose: The Ultimate World Cup Playlist (Contact Music)

6 fantastic football movies to celebrate England beating Colombia at the World Cup (Female First)

What does it mean to dream about football during the World Cup? (Female First)