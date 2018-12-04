Alisson Becker believes the man brought in to replace him at Roma is doing an impressive job, as the Liverpool No 1 assessed their chances of joining his former club in the Champions League knockout stages.

The Brazil stopper joined Liverpool in a £56million deal from Roma over the summer and has impressed since becoming the Reds No 1.

And the keeper admits he still follows the fortunes of his former club, including that of the man they brought in as his replacement, Robin Olsen.

“I had a great time at Roma and I enoyed a big season for them last season,” Alisson told Sky Italia. “Olsen? He is doing great. I try to follow Roma as much as I can.

“I miss the club but I am happy to be at Liverpool. It was a big move for me and for my family and we are all very happy right now.”

Roma, beaten semi-finalists against Liverpool last season, have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League – though it looks a big ask if his current employers are to to join them with Napoli lying in wait.

Asked for his thoughts on their prospects, Alisson admitted he is expecting a tough match.

“We know how good they [Napoli] are,” he continued. “It won’t be an easy game for us since they have a ton of quality. We will have to work hard and give it our all.

“We will have to prepare well to face them that’s for sure.”

And finally, Alisson was asked for his thoughts on the introduction of VAR to the latter stages of the competition, to which he had a diplomatic response.

“VAR? I think the referees have to use this technology in a better way. Let’s see how it goes…”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!