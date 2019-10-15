Alisson cleared to face Man Utd – but Liverpool set one condition

Liverpool will hand Alisson a first-team recall against Manchester United on Sunday – but have made one demand of the Brazilian before restoring him to the first-team line-up at Adrian’s expense.

The 26-year-old Brazilian damaged a calf during the first half of the opening day 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich, Jurgen Klopp saying afterwards that he expects to have to do without the Champions League winner for some time.

But after it emerged last month that the former Roma stopper had targeted the clash against United for his comeback game, it was reported just last week that Alisson is ‘undertaking extra training sessions at Melwood’ as he pushes for a recall to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has deputised for Alisson in his absence, pulling off some great saves and conceding 12 goals in 10 matches – but the 27-year-old is now set for a return.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Alisson ‘will be declared fit’ if ‘he completes another full week of training as is expected’ and does not form of relapse.

The newspaper adds that the Liverpool goalkeeper ‘has stepped up his training schedule during the international break and is now deemed ready for his first-team comeback.’

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim an unhappy former Liverpool man is being given serious transfer thought by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the January transfer window.