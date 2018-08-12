Alisson comes clean on why he chose Liverpool over Real Madrid

Alisson Becker has admitted he was shown the love and made to feel immediately valued by Liverpool and was a prime reason why he rejected Real Madrid to join the Reds.

The Brazil No 1 seemed certain to join Real Madrid at one stage this summer, before a change of mind saw him complete a world-record £67m transfer – though that has since been broken – to Anfield.

Alisson says when it came to the crunch, Jurgen Klopp and the English club made him feel wanted him more, and made him feel this was his home.

 

“It’s a thing that’s so important to me – to be happy and wanted, to feel valued. That is what Liverpool made me feel,” he said.

“They are a huge club, they have had many great players, but when I came here, where I spoke to the people here, they made me feel wanted. All the staff, all the people, not to mention the players. It is an amazing group, some of them I have worked with before, like [Mo] Salah at Roma.

“I feel as though we can form a really tight group, working together to support each other. We are a team already, I can feel that. We can achieve good things together.”

Alisson, meanwhile, has revealed how he plans to prove his worth to Liverpool and, like Salah, prove his transfer will prove a bargain for the Reds.

 

